7 terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Turkey continues its anti-terror operation in the country's eastern Kars province, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of seven more terrorists were neutralized during an anti-terror operation in Kağızman district by provincial gendarmerie forces, the ministry said in a statement.

The operations in the region are still ongoing, the statement added.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were neutralized during an air-backed anti-terror operation in the Cemce region of Kağızman district.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.