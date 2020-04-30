7 terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Turkey continues its anti-terror operation in the country's eastern Kars province, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Thursday.
A total of seven more terrorists were neutralized during an anti-terror operation in Kağızman district by provincial gendarmerie forces, the ministry said in a statement.
The operations in the region are still ongoing, the statement added.
On Wednesday, two terrorists were neutralized during an air-backed anti-terror operation in the Cemce region of Kağızman district.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.