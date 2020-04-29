Erdoğan expresses solidarity with US in letter sent to Trump

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump take part in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C, Nov. 13, 2019. (AFP Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was pleased about Turkey-U.S. cooperation in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as he expressed solidarity with the country and its people in a letter he sent to President Donald Trump with the medical equipment delivered Tuesday.

Referring to Trump as "dear friend," Erdoğan said he believes the two countries will defeat coronavirus through mutual efforts and will advance by taking lessons from the crisis, which will contribute to stronger public health care systems in the future.

The president noted that he was happy to hear that the U.S. is taking the first steps toward normalization.

"You can be sure, as a reliable and strong partner of the U.S., we will continue to demonstrate solidarity in every way possible in meeting the present needs required for the struggle against this pandemic as well as during the upcoming recovery phase," Erdoğan said in his letter, adding that he hopes the "humble" medical assistance sent to the U.S. will support the country's COVID-19 fight and the recovery of its citizens.

"Dear Friend, our continued cooperation in the post-pandemic phase and close coordination and partnership in the implementation of the reforms and regulations required for the global system will be essential, particularly in the recovery of the international economy. I look forward to exchanging ideas and suggestions on this issue at the earliest convenience," Erdoğan said.

He continued by highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation between the two countries amid ongoing regional crises, including those in Libya and Syria, as he noted that the strengthened cooperation will help them to reach the trade target of $100 billion.

Erdoğan ended his letter by offering condolences and extending his greetings to the American people, hoping that the close cooperation of Turkey and the U.S. will allow both countries to successfully win together.

Turkey sent military aircraft carrying crucial medical supplies for the U.S. fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The personal protective equipment includes 500,000 surgical masks, 400 N95 masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles and 500 face shields on Washington's request, according to the presidency.

The U.S. remains the country with the most infections, at nearly 987,467. It also has the highest number of deaths with over 56,000.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 22,668 deaths and more than 291,900 cases, followed by New Jersey with 6,044 deaths and over 111,180 cases.