Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish forces neutralized two PKK terrorists as part of a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Our operations against PKK terror group continues with no letup. 2 PKK terrorists detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, have been neutralized in an air-backed operation," said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.