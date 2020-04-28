Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The terror group's attempt to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring zone with an aim to disrupt the peace and security environment was thwarted by our heroic commandos. 11 YPG/PKK terrorists have been neutralized in a successful operation before their aims," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.