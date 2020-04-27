TURKEYS ERDOĞAN CHAIRS CABINET MEETING VIA VIDEO LINK

A meeting of Turkey's Cabinet started Monday afternoon under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

From Huber Mansion in İstanbul, Erdoğan is chairing the meeting via video link, the fifth such meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The meeting follows an extended four-day lockdown due to the pandemic for most of Turkey's population, the third such weekend lockdown to stem the virus' spread.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan is expected to hold a press conference.











