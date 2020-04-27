Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss coronavirus

Turkish foreign minister and his Italian counterpart on Monday discussed measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to diplomatic sources.

In a phone call, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Luigi Di Maio also exchanged views on regional developments.

A total of 26,644 people died of COVID-19 in Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe. Over 197,600 Italians have been infected by the virus, while almost 65,000 have recovered.

The coronavirus death toll in Turkey reached 2,805 and cases surged to 110,130. A total of 29,140 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 207,400 people, with total infections nearing 3 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Over 875,000 people have recovered.