Turkey 'neutralizes' 12 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish forces neutralized 12 PKK terrorists as part of a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"As a result of PKK's harassment fire to our military base in northern Iraq, Haftanin region, one Turkish solider was martyred, three of our soldiers were wounded in the heinous attack. 12 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the region," said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Also, the ministry in a statement on its website extended condolences to the martyr's family, and a quick recovery for the wounded soldiers.

It added that counter-terrorism operations in the region would continue with no letup.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.