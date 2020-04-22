112 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey in a week

Turkey "neutralized" 112 PKK terrorists in domestic operations since last week, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The counter-terrorism operations, being carried out by gendarmerie and police forces, began on April 15 to thwart terrorist attacks, the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 6,000 anti-terror operations are planned to be conducted until Oct. 1 in rural areas and in cities.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The statement said a soldier had been martyred and 19 security forces wounded so far during recently launched operations.

Also, the Turkish forces have seized 333 improvised explosives and 451 hand grenades in 738 shelters and caves.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the European Union. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, have been killed.