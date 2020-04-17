PKK terrorist ammunition seized in SE Turkey, N. Iraq

Turkish security forces seized a large number of weapons and ammunition belonging to the PKK terror group during operations in southeastern Turkey and in northern Iraq.

The National Defense Ministry said on Twitter on Friday that security forces busted and destroyed PKK shelters during anti-terror operations in Çukurca, Hakkari, southeastern Turkey, and northern Iraq's Haftanin region.

In operations, security forces destroyed three binoculars, including two night vision ones, two grenades, five detonators, two 60 mm mortar ammunition and 287 bullets, three RPG-7 rocket launcher ammunitions, four RPG-7 propelling cartridges, two solar panels and life essentials found in shelters and caves in the area.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Separately, in Eruh district in the southeastern Siirt province, provincial gendarmerie forces seized life essentials belonging to PKK terrorists in the rural areas of Payamlı village, said a statement from provincial governor's office.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.