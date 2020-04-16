SECURITY FORCES SEIZE EXPLOSIVES BELONGING TO PKK IN TURKEYS BITLIS

Security forces seized explosives, tech materials, cameras and personal products belonging to the PKK terror group in southeast Turkey, the local governor's office said Thursday.

The provincial gendarmerie command launched two separate operations after a tip in the rural area of Bitlis province on April 15 and April 16, according to a statement that said counter-terror operations in the region would continue unabated.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.











