Turkish politician dies due to coronavirus

A Turkish politician lost his life on Tuesday after contracting the novel coronavirus. He was 73.

Haydar Baş, leader of the Independent Turkey Party (BTP), was in intensive care in a state hospital in Black Sea Trabzon province.

Turkey on Monday confirmed 98 more deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 1,296. The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 61,049.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The virus has infected more than 1.92 million people worldwide, while at least 119,000 have died and over 457,000 have recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.