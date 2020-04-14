COVID-19 treatment free for Turkish citizens even without social security

TURKEY

A recovered COVID-19 patient leaves a hospital amid applause from the staff in Konya, Turkey, April 11, 2020. (DHA Photo)
A new regulation implemented on Tuesday allows Turkish citizens to receive free COVID-19 treatment even if they do not have social security. The regulation published in the Official Gazette gives free access to tests and medicine for COVID-19 patients.

The Social Security Directorate (SGK) earlier announced free coverage for treatment of the disease for citizens with social security.

