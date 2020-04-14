COVID-19 treatment free for Turkish citizens even without social security

A new regulation implemented on Tuesday allows Turkish citizens to receive free COVID-19 treatment even if they do not have social security. The regulation published in the Official Gazette gives free access to tests and medicine for COVID-19 patients.

The Social Security Directorate (SGK) earlier announced free coverage for treatment of the disease for citizens with social security.

In its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey sped up construction of new hospitals and started complementary plasma therapy for patients.