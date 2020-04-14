TURKEY

2 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Two terrorists were neutralized in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted by gendarmerie forces in rural area of Lice town in Diyarbakir province as part of domestic security operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

Operations are ongoing in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

