Turkey: Some 14,000 returnees from abroad in quarantine

Turkey has currently been quarantining nearly 14,000 citizens who came from abroad as part of measures to stem the spread of novel coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

A total of 13,968 citizens are under quarantine at the dormitories across 63 provinces, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu who oversees student dormitories in the country.

Kasapoğlu also said that 17,504 citizens were released from quarantine after completing the mandatory 14-day period.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 103,500 people, and infected more than 1.7 million, while over 382,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey confirmed 98 more deaths from the virus Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,006.

The number of confirmed cases surged to 47,029 with 2,423 patients recovering and discharged from hospitals.