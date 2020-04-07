Turkey: Minor explosion shakes defense facility
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
An explosion took place in the fuel tanks of Turkish missile producer Roketsan in the capital Ankara, with three personnel mildly wounded, officials announced on Tuesday.
In a statement, local authorities said: "An explosion took place in our fuel tanks in our facilities in Elmadağ town of Ankara at around 14.47 [1147GMT]. There was no loss of lives, three personnel were mildly wounded.
"There was no life loss in the explosion in Roketsan, I wish a quick recovery to our wounded personnel," said Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey's Defense Industries, on Twitter.