Over 18,000 under quarantine in Turkey amid COVID-19

A total of 18,156 people are currently under quarantine in Turkey as part of measures to stem the novel coronavirus, country's youth and sports minister said on Tuesday.

They are quarantined at 84 student dormitories located in 57 provinces, said Mehmet Kasapoğlu who oversees student dormitories in the country.

A total of 3,120 medical staff are also quarantined at 73 dormitories in 47 provinces, Kasapoğlu added.

To date, he added, 27,595 people have been quarantined at dormitories belonging to the ministry.

Turkey has so far reported 30,217 COVID-19 cases and the death toll stands at 649.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.35 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll over 74,800, and around 285,300 recoveries.