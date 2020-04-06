Global news providers hail Anadolu Agency’s centennial

Heads of international news agencies offered letters and words of praise in celebration of Anadolu Agency's 100th anniversary.

Michael Friedenberg, the president of Reuters, sent a letter to Anadolu Agency's Director-General Şenol Kazancı to congratulate the agency on its 100th year.

Noting this is a significant milestone and testimony to the skill and hard work of everyone at the agency, Friedenberg said:

"I would like to take the opportunity to celebrate our valuable partnership with you. The agreement to distribute Anadolu Agency video on Reuters Connect is mutually beneficial; it allows AA to reach an even bigger global audience and gives our customers important coverage from the Middle East and beyond. We are delighted to be working together in this way."

Friedman also wished everyone at Anadolu a very happy centennial year on behalf of Reuters.

The Associated Press's President and CEO Gary Pruitt also wrote a letter to Kazancı.

"Dear Mr. Kazancı, Congratulations on the 100th anniversary of Anadolu Agency. The Associated Press and Anadolu have worked together for decades. We have cooperated on many historic events and milestones, and we look forward to continuing our relationship. Today, our roles are more important than ever. We believe a news agency's noblest mission is to deliver objective, fact-based information for the public good. Once again, our best wishes for a happy 100th birthday!"

The head of Albania's ATA news agency also sent her best wishes.

Armela Krasniqi in a letter said it was a privilege to congratulate Anadolu Agency on its 100th anniversary.

She highlighted Turkey's aid to Albania in the aftermath of its devastating earthquake in November 2019.

Bosnia-Herzegovina's Federal News Agency (FENA) also wished success to Anadolu Agency's chairman and all its employees, saying that in difficult times the agencies roles become bigger as relevant sources of information.

"Anadolu is an example of such an agency, which is why we are proud that FENA and AA have had successful cooperation in all areas for many years. Of course, we will continue enhancing that cooperation in the interest of our agencies, but our states as well," said Elmir Huremovic, general manager of FENA.

North Macedonia's Media Information Agency (MIA) also celebrated Anadolu Agency's 100th anniversary.

Director-General Dragan Antonovski stressed the longstanding cooperation between the two agencies within the Association of the Balkan News Agencies-Southeast Europe (ABNA-SEE).

The director of Serbia's Tanjug News Agency, Branka Djukic, wished the next anniversary will bring Anadolu Agency more successful stories and to worldwide a needed stability.

The head of the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Eftychios Pallikaris, wished all staff of Anadolu Agency success for many more years to come.

George Penintaex, the director of Cyprus News Agency, also wished the agency success.

"On this blissful day of your agency's anniversary, I wish you and AA's great team of journalists, photographers and the rest of the staff every success for many more years to come," he said in a statement.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency also congratulated Anadolu Agency on its anniversary.President and CEO Cho Sung-boo stressed the strong friendship between the two countries and agencies.

"All of us recognize the trust and fame that Anadolu Agency has earned through its journalistic mission as Turkey's key newswire, steering successfully through the most challenging and turbulent periods over the past century since its inception," he said in a statement.

Wishing success to Anadolu Agency in its future endeavors, Mongolia's MONTSAME News Agency also congratulated Anadolu Agency.

"We are fully confident that the partnership of our two agencies will expand further," said its Director-General Ganchimeg Badamdorj.

The head of the Slovenian Press Agency sent greetings to everyone at Anadolu Agency in a letter to Senol Kazancı.

"With its 100-year-old tradition, Anadolu Agency must remain a guarantor of quality information for the general public at home and abroad," said its Director-General Bojan Veselinovic.

The news agencies also noted that the 100th anniversary celebration overlapped with difficult times, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared their solidarity and best wishes to survive the coronavirus pandemic together.

Azerbaijan state news agency AZERTAC also hailed Anadolu Agency's 100th year since its foundation.

Emphasizing the close relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Aslan Aslanov, AZERTAC's chairman, said Turkey and Azerbaijan are two states but one nation and this manifests itself in the close cooperation with their national news agencies in every field.

"Anadolu Agency has determined itself as a reliable news source and has gained a valuable place internationally. The 100th anniversary of Anadolu Agency is an important event for the entire Turkish-Islamic world and makes us happy," said Aslanov.

Italy's ANSA news agency CEO and General Manager Stefano de Alessandri also sent a congratulatory message, saying that the roles of news agencies during a time like now while fighting coronavirus is essential to prevent misinformation.

AFP's Europe director Christine Buhagiar sent a congratulatory message, said: "AFP wishes you the best in these difficult circumstances. Anadolu has shown its resilience across that century of existence and we are sure it will overcome this new historical moment. All AFP management would like to express their best wishes for this very special birthday."

China's official state-run Xinhua news agency also celebrated Anadolu Agency's centennial and congratulated its staff.

"Anadolu Agency is an important news organization which has great influence in Turkey and the Middle East," Xinhua's President Cai Mingzhao said in a letter.

Japan's Kyodo news agency also sent a letter to Director-General Şenol Kazancı to congratulate Anadolu Agency.

In his letter, the agency's president, Toru Mizutani, said the two agencies have maintained a long period of friendly relations.

"I am very pleased to celebrate this monumental milestone for your news service, which has gained trust and respect in and outside Turkey," he said.

The National News Agency of Ukraine, or Ukrinform, also marked Anadolu Agency's anniversary with a letter.

"We sincerely share your joy and pride because we are peers. We celebrated our centennial two years ago," said its Director General Oleksandr Kharchenko.

Moroccan News Agency Director-General Khalil Hachimi Idrissi also celebrated the centennial of Anadolu Agency on behalf of his agency.

Idrissi conveyed his special appreciation to Anadolu Agency staff for their ongoing efforts.

Besides, the News Agency of Slovak Republic (TASR), Turk Ajans Kibris (Turkish Agency Cyprus), Bulgarian Telegraph Agency congratulated the Anadolu Agency as well.