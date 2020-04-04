Turkey 'neutralizes' 89 terrorists in past month

Turkish security forces neutralized 89 terrorists in the past month, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the ministry, 52 terrorists were YPG/PKK members, 30 affiliated to Daesh/ISIS and seven from far-left terrorist organizations.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In order to enhance internal security, Turkey launched 8,041 operations, the statement said.

A total of 1,697 people were arrested for aiding and abetting terror groups. Of them, 297 were remanded into custody.

During the operations, Turkish forces also destroyed 103 terrorist shelters and caves, 25 improvised explosives and mines.

They also confiscated over 20 tons of explosives and a large cache of ammunition.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.