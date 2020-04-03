Turkish presidency warns of data security over COVID-19

The Turkish presidency warned Thursday about data security amid the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This year, nearly 4,000 domain names related to the coronavirus have been purchased. Note that harmful websites can steal your information through the phishing technique," the Digital Transformation Office said on Twitter.

The office said that caution should be exercised over these websites as well links sent by text message.

It added that people should take precautions in line with advice from official sources.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1 million with more than 52,800 deaths. Over 210,000 have recovered.