Turkey applies to add 4 cultural values to UNESCO list

Turkey on Friday filed an application for the inclusion of four of its cultural values to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement that the application concerned three multi-national values: tea culture as identity, hospitality, and a symbol of social interaction; Mey/Balaban reed craftsmanship and playing; and the tradition of Nasreddin Hodja jokes.





It also applied for ''husn-i hat'' calligraphy to be added to the UNESCO heritage list as a national cultural value.

The statement said cultural studies would steadily continue to increase the visibility of national and international values.





With a total of 18 items on the UNESCO list, Turkey is among the top five countries with the highest number of registered items.

Initiated in 2011, the Intangible Culture Heritage is a UNESCO initiative aimed at recognizing and preserving various cultures and practices.