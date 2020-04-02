Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights

Turkish Airlines has extended its suspension of all international flights to May 1 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the national flag carrier announced late Wednesday.

Domestic flights have been limited to 14 metropolitan cities while all other domestic flights have been halted, Chief Executive Officer Bilal Ekşi said on Twitter.

For domestic transportation, travel between cities is subject to local authorities' permission.

The airlines had originally suspended all international flights except to Hong Kong, Moscow, Addis Ababa, New York and Washington until April 17.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit 46,809 with 932,605 confirmed cases and 193,177 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 277 people in Turkey have died from the coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced in a press conference.