TURKEY HELPS SYRIANS FIGHT COVID-19 IN COUNTRYS NORTH

Turkey has installed thermal cameras in Syria's northern town of Ras al-Ayn to detect suspected patients of coronavirus, the governorship of Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province said Thursday.

In a statement, the governorship said that as part of the fight against COVID-19, the Syria Support and Coordination Center continues to carry out disinfection work in the region.

Thermal cameras, it added, were placed on entrances and exits of the region to detect possible COVID-19 patients.

"Entries and exits have been restricted, and subjected to permission. Those wanting to enter or exit must go through physical examination at the border gates," the communique read.

Flyers on protection against the virus have been distributed, and radio programs broadcast to raise awareness about the disease that has infected more than 952,000 people in 180 countries.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 48,500, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Ras al-Ayn was liberated by Turkey and Turkish-backed troops from the YPG/PKK terrorists last October during Operation Peace Spring.