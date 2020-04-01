Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hospitalized with suspected COVID-19

Famous Turkish actor and model Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has been hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The actor had announced that he gone into quarantine along with his wife, Başak Tatlıtuğ, in a house in Istanbul's Kemerburgaz district. However, he reportedly felt ill and went to the hospital to take a coronavirus test.

After a short stay, Tatlıtuğ was discharged from the hospital. "We have been in the house for 15 days. I had a little sickness and am now waiting for the result of my coronavirus test results," the famous actor told reporters while leaving the hospital.

Tatlıtuğ, who became famous after winning the Best Model of the World contest in 2002, is currently among the most popular and highest-paid actors in Turkey.

Tatlıtuğ has gained widespread fame across Turkey, the Balkans and the Arab world with his roles in Turkish TV series, including "Gümüş," "Aşk-ı Memnu" and "Kuzey Güney."