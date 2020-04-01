Turkey to be bathed in blue for World Autism Day

The Galata Tower (pictured) in the Karaköy quarter of Istanbul will also light up in blue for the occasion. (AA Photo)

Historical buildings, bridges and towers in Turkey will be lit in blue Thursday to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

The July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge as well as the Galata Tower in Istanbul will be illuminated as a part of the "Light It Up Blue" for the World Autism Awareness Day campaign.

The global event will be held simultaneously April 2, while Turkish efforts it will be led by the Tohum Autism Foundation.

"One in every 59 children in the world is born with the risk of autism, and this figure tends to increase every year," said the group's general manager Betül Selcen Özer. "It is very precious to create awareness of autism."

Supporters should wear blue in support of understanding and acceptance of people with autism, she added.

Views and feeling about autism can be shared with the hashtag #lightitupblue on social media.