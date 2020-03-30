Turkey destroys PKK-planted explosives in N. Syria

Turkish security forces destroyed two improvised explosive devices planted by PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The explosives were seized in an area falling inside of Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's cross-border anti-terror offensive in Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

The operation launched last October aims to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.