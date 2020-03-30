Sit-in against YPG/PKK in SE Turkey enters Day 210

A sit-in by families in southeastern Turkey has entered its 210th day.

The protesters, who camped outside the office of a Turkish opposition party in Diyarbakır province, are demanding that their children kidnapped by the YPG/PKK terrorists be returned.

Dozens of mothers started the protest on Sept. 3, 2018 outside the offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

Solmaz Övünç, one of the mothers, said her son Baran was abducted by the terror group five years ago when he was just 15 years old.

Övünç added she will continue the protest until her son is returned.

Yasin Kaya, another protester, said his daughter Çiğdem was abducted by the terrorists four years ago when she was 17 years old and he would not leave until he meets his daughter.

Kaya said: "Escape from the terrorist organization PKK, surrender to our security forces, my daughter. Our state supports us. I will send you to school again, I hope you will become a teacher."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.