Neutralized PKK terrorist tests COVID-19 positive

One of three PKK terrorists neutralized by security forces in southeastern Turkey tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local authorities said Sunday.

A family was quarantined after being found to have been in contact with the terrorist, who was tested for the virus prior to their identification.

The virus is thought to have spread among within the terror group via its members coming from Iran.

Local officials in Bitlis said in a statement that the operation also uncovered weapons and ammunition used by the terror group, including bombs and hand grenades.

In a statement, the governor's office said: "The legal process regarding the issue started, the identification process of the terrorists is ongoing."

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.