Turkish Airlines suspends flights to New York

Turkish Airlines has suspended its flights to New York amid the global coronavirus outbreak, the national flag carrier announced Friday.

"As of March 27, 2020, 23:59 [March 27, 0859 GMT], only limited international flights will continue until April 17, 2020…Accordingly, the New York line was canceled," CEO Bilal Ekşi said on Twitter.

The death toll in Turkey from the novel coronavirus stands at 75.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 529,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 23,900 and more than 122,000 recoveries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.