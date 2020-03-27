Turkey implements new measures at markets amid COVID-19

Turkey's Interior Ministry implemented new measures at marketplaces Friday as part of efforts to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In marketplaces offering staple foods or cleaning materials, the sale of non-essential items will not be allowed, according to a circular.

Fresh vegetables and fruits sold unpackaged in marketplaces must be packaged by the sellers, avoiding customer contact with the items.

The sale of non-essential items such as clothing, toys, ornaments and bags will be temporarily suspended as of March 27 at 17:00 (1400 GMT).

At least three meters distance must be left between stalls to reduce the density in marketplaces.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 175 countries and regions.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 583,000 while the death toll is over 24,000 and more than 122,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.