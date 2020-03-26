3,541 nabbed trying to cross Turkish border for Iran, Iraq, Syria

In a tweet, the ministry said the crossings were made in the last 10 days within the Second Army Command responsibility area, which shares a border with Iraq, Iran and Syria.

Those nabbed were mainly Syrian nationals, the ministry added.

In a related development, Turkish forces seized 1,500 cartons of smuggled cigarettes and 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of drugs.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers and other migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.