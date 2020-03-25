Turkish forces destroy 5 YPG/PKK terrorist shelters

Turkish security forces have destroyed a number YPG/PKK terrorist shelters in southeastern Turkey, officials said Wednesday.

The provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in Pervari district in Siirt province, the governorship said in a statement.

In the operation, security forces destroyed five shelters and seized explosives, weapons, Kalashnikov ammunition, and documents related to the terror group.

The PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU - has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot.