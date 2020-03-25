TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL JUMPS TO 59, WITH 561 NEW CASES - HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by 15 to 59 on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 561 to 2,433, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said on Twitter that 5,035 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to around 33,000.

While most victims of the virus worldwide were among the elderly, health officials fear they may have contracted it from the young carriers who may be asymptomatic.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of more than 458,900 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 20,800, while nearly 113,600 have recovered.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected by the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.