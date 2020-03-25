Turkey lifts tariffs on medical supply imports: Minister Pekcan

Turkey removed import tariffs on ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask and medical ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

Decisions announced in the Official Gazette will meet the potential need that may arise and ensure the security of supply," Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

The tariff relief of 10% on bulk ethyl alcohol imports aimed to support production of disinfectant and cologne, traditional ethanol-based scented disinfectant in Turkey.

The additional customs tax of 20% on the disposable medical mask and 13% on medical ventilator are lifted, Pekcan elaborated.

On March 13, Turkey temporarily stopped requiring ethanol in gasoline to help boost disinfectant production.

Suspending ethanol's use in gasoline will provide an additional 20,000 cubic meters for the production of disinfectants and colognes in the country, according to Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and regions, according to the data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of more than 423,000 confirmed cases worldwide, the death toll now nears 19,000, while over 109,000 have recovered.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic.