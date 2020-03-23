TURKEYS CITY OF GLADIATORS DISINFECTED AGAINST VIRUS

Turkish authorities have disinfected the historical city of Stratonikeia as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The city in Turkey's western Muğla province was included in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites in 2015.

Also known as the "City of Gladiators," the historical site was important in the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantium and Anatolian periods as well as the Ottoman and Turkish Republic eras.

Municipal workers disinfected the excavation area and historic structures, including the Turkish bath from Seljuk era and the Saban Agha Mosque.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia excavations, said that site is temporarily closed for visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Disinfection efforts in our ancient city will continue regularly. Please stay at home and prevent the spread of the virus." he added.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

There are over 350,500 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll surpassing 15,300, while more than 100,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



