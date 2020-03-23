Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, officials said on Monday.

The counter-terrorism operations will continue without any let-up, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist YPG/PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.