COVID-19: Turkey restrains older citizens from going out

Turkish citizens who are older than 65 and suffering from chronic illnesses will be restricted from leaving their homes amid coronavirus measures, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"As of midnight today, the citizens aged 65 and above and also people who suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted to go out of their homes and to walk in open areas such as parks and gardens," the ministry said in a statement.

People with weak immune system and suffering from chronic lung disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and kidney and liver disease, and those who use drugs disrupting the immune system are banned from going out of their residence as of midnight Saturday, the statement elaborated.

There will be established groups to support those people not allowed to go out to meet their needs under the coordination of governors and district governors, it said.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced that the company suspended its services for passengers aged 65 or above as part of coronavirus measures.

The Interior Ministry also announced late Saturday that as of midnight, restaurants, pastry shops and similar workplaces will only serve for online orders and takeaway.

Out of more than 297,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now nears 13,000, while over 91,500 have recovered, according to the data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey currently has 947 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 21.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and recover.