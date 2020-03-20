YPG/PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish forces

A YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, security forces said Friday.

The terrorist turned himself in at the Demirtepe border gate in Mardin province, the gendarmerie said in a statement.

As a result of persuasion efforts by Turkish security forces and families of the terrorists, the dissolution of the terrorist organization continues, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



