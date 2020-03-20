Turkey 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkey earlier this month neutralized a senior PKK terrorist operating in the Qandil region of northern Iraq, security sources said on Friday.
Halide Tari was neutralized in a joint operation conducted by Turkish intelligence (MIT) and armed forces (TSK) on March 9, the sources said, requesting anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.
Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
The terrorist YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.
