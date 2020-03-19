Turkey deports Norwegian national for terror links

Turkey deported another foreign terrorist fighter to his home country of Norway, Turkish Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The agency said Turkey continues to deport foreign terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of the handling of Daesh terrorists and their families detained in Syria-including foreign members of the terror group-has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh terror group members to their countries, but it will press forward.

Turkey deported almost 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries of origin in 2019, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.