Turkey reports 12 new coronavirus cases in largest daily rise, brings total to 18

Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday as it continued efforts to curb its spread.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 12 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 18.

He said that among these, two people who had contact with the first case had tested positive for the virus.

Koca also disclosed where some of the patients had originated from.

He said seven of the confirmed cases had come from Europe and three from the U.S.

"Every detected case and every isolation is a security measure for all of us," he noted.



BARS AND DISCOS SHUTTERED TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

Turkey's Interior Ministry ordered the closure of bars, discos and nightclubs in all 81 provinces as of Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It didn't say how long the ban, in effect from 10 am (0700 GMT), would last.

Last Wednesday, Turkey became the last major economy to report an outbreak after taking what the World Health Organization (WHO) described as "vigilant" measures to delay it.

Since then, the government has ramped up measures to halt the spread of the virus, closing schools and universities, holding sports events without spectators and halting flights to many countries.

Thousands of Muslims returning to Turkey from a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia were taken into quarantine on Sunday.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700, with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.







