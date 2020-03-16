Turkey reiterates call to end 'occupation' of Crimea

Turkey on Monday, the 6th anniversary of Crimea's illegal annexation, reaffirmed the territorial integrity of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"Turkey and the international community do not recognize the illegal annexation of the Crimean Autonomous Republic of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, which was based on an illegitimate referendum held six years ago," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that the wellbeing and security of Crimean Tatars was a priority for Ankara.

"It continues to be a priority for Turkey that Crimean Tatars, as a constituent people of Crimea, continue to live in wellbeing and security in their historical homeland, protect their cultural identity, and that their suffering resulting from the occupation is brought to an end," it said.

The communique expressed support for the sovereignty of Ukraine, Turkey's strategic partner.

Moscow and Kyiv have been at loggerheads since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula after a referendum.

Turkey, as well as the UN General Assembly, view the annexation as illegal.