Turkey neutralizes 11 PKK terrorists in N. Syria

The Turkish army "neutralized" 11 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate northern Syrian territories, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"11 YPG/PKK terrorists, who were attempting to infiltrate the [Operation] Peace Spring region with the intention of disturbing the peace and security established there were neutralized in operations carried out," said the ministry on Twitter.

The ministry further affirmed its determination to "continue taking measures to sustain the peace and security in the region."

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals, and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.