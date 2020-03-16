2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country's National Defense Ministry said Monday.

The two, who fled terror ranks in northern Iraq, turned themselves in at border post in Şırnak province, the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry further affirmed that escapes from the terror group PKK continues.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.