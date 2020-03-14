Ecuador reports first death from coronavirus

A 70-year-old woman died Friday of coronavirus in Ecuador, marking the Latin American country's first death from the global outbreak.

Ecuadorian Public Health Minister Catalina Andramuno announced the death in a news conference in the capital, Quito, where he said three additional cases increased the number to 23.

The elderly woman had returned from Spain and was diagnosed Feb. 29 with the virus known as COVID-19.

Guatemala also declared its first case. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said the patient tested positive for the virus upon arrival from Italy and was taken to the hospital.

Colombia's health officials also announced an increase in the number of the cases on one of its social media accounts. It said with three new cases, the number reached 16.

After emerging in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll nears 5,000, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a "pandemic."