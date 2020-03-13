Surrendered YPG/PKK terrorist on Turkey’s wanted list

A YPG/PKK terrorist, who surrendered in southeastern Turkey, is on the country's most-wanted list, security sources said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Duygu Karayel, a top female terrorist -- codenamed Siya Munzur -- was persuaded to surrender in Sirnak province after a 6-month-long efforts by teams of Mardin provincial gendarmerie command, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

She fled the camps of the terrorist group on March 11 and surrendered to the Turkish security forces at the Habur Border Gate in Sirnak province.

Prosecutors found that she was in the red category of Turkey's wanted terrorists.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

According to the security sources, she joined the terrorist group in 2003 and has served it as a high-level executive.

She was produced before a court and was arrested for being a member of an armed terrorist group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.