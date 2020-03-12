Turkey condemns deadly Iraq attack on coalition troops

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the deadly rocket attack on an Iraqi military base of the anti-Daesh coalition.

In a statement, the ministry condemned Wednesday's rocket attack on the Camp Taji where anti-Daesh coalition and NATO's Iraq Mission personnel are located.

Turkey called on the Iraqi authorities to capture the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice and urged the authorities to take "necessary measures to prevent such attacks from reoccurring."

"We hope that this attack targeting foreign country personnel, who are supporting the fight against terrorism and contributing to the establishment of security capacity in Iraq, will not cause a new conflict spiral that may endanger the stability and security of our region," the statement added.

At least three coalition personnel were killed and 12 others were injured in a rocket attack on Camp Taji.

The fatalities included two Americans and one British national, according to multiple reports.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition earlier Wednesday confirmed the attack, saying more than 15 small rockets hit the base, which houses coalition troops, at 7.35 local time (1635GMT).