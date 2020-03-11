5 PKK suspects disguised as asylum seekers nabbed in Edirne

Five PKK suspects were detained in Turkey's border province of Edirne when they disguised themselves as asylum seekers waiting to cross into Europe.

Security forces conducted an operation in the area, where asylum seekers were waiting, after carrying out intelligence work and technical surveillance.

In the operation, five of PKK terror suspects, who were pretending they did not know Turkish, were arrested.

Thousands of asylum seekers have flocked to the northwestern Edirne -- which borders Greece and Bulgaria - to make their way to Europe since Turkey said late last month it would no longer try to block asylum seekers from trying to reach Europe.







