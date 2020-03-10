Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five so-called senior PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry announced that five terrorists "in the so-called executive position" in the Qandil region were neutralized in an air-backed operation.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.