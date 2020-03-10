Northern Cyprus reports first coronavirus case

Turkish Cypriot health minister announced Tuesday the first coronavirus case in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Health Minister Ali Pilli said a 65-year-old tourist from Germany tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Pilli told Turkish News Agency-Cyprus that a group of 30 tourists from Germany's Balingen town arrived at a hotel in the city of Gazimagusa on Sunday with a private shuttle.

The infected woman was taken to a public hospital in Gazimagusa, the official said, adding that the hotel is quarantined now.

The tourist's health condition remains well and she is still receiving treatment, Pilli said.

The disease has spread to at least 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) that declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

The global death toll is now over 3,800 with more than 110,000 confirmed cases, the majority being in China.

As part of the efforts to contain the outbreak, some governments closed their borders and suspended land and air travel with many countries including China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

Last month, the WHO updated the global risk assessment of the coronavirus to very high.