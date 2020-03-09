Kurdish mother reunited with daughter kidnapped by PKK

A Kurdish mother was reunited with her daughter on Monday, six years after she was said to have been kidnapped by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Tekosin Acar, 27, surrendered to authorities on Sunday after being persuaded by Turkish officials to return home.

She met her mother, Naime Dalmış, at the Diyarbakir provincial gendarmerie's headquarters on Monday, making her the 13th person to be reunited with their family after abduction by the YPG/PKK.

Dalmış was one of the mothers participating in the ongoing protest outside the Diyarbakir office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused by the government of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK.

The protest was started last September by three women who said their children were forcibly recruited or kidnapped by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The number of families at the protest has steadily increased over the past months.

The families are demanding the return of their children, whom they claim were deceived or kidnapped by the terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the YPG/PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







